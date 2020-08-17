Rockshore giving away epic trip to these 4 beautiful Irish islands

While some of us may not be inter-railing, taking city breaks, or island hopping around the world this year, adventures are not lost. Rockshore is offering one group of mates the chance to win an epic coastal experiences on four of Ireland’s most Insta-worthy islands; Glamping under the stars on Inis Mór, lighthouse living on Clare Island, surfing on Achill Island and a private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge.

By day the winner and their housemates will explore some of the most rugged spots along the coast of Ireland, supping, surfing or hiking and by night listen to their favourite playlists, enjoying a refreshing tasting Rockshore, as they relive the day’s adventure.

The winner will visit and stay in the following four locations.

Glamping Under the Stars on Inis Mór

You and your housemates will hop on a ferry to head to Inis Mór, the largest of the three Aran Islands, where you’ll stay at Aran Islands Camping and Glamping overlooking the refreshing Atlantic Ocean.

During your stay you’ll discover some of the best coastal experiences the area has to offer including a bike tour around the island. Then it’s off to the local pub to refuel and enjoy an ice cold Rockshore over delicious local pub grub with your mates.

Lighthouse Living on Clare Island

Clare Island Lighthouse in Mayo is one of the most beautiful lighthouses around and you and your housemates will get the chance to stay there. You’ll explore the island by bike and paddle board with Rockshore adventure partners Big Style. Take in the incredible scenery of the surroundings by day and enjoy some of Ireland’s best rural pubs by night.

Surfing in Achill Island

Brace yourself for the next epic adventure as you and your housemates head to Achill Island for two days of outdoor adventure with Rockshore partners Pure Magic, one of Ireland’s best kept secrets. You’ll get to surf on Keem Beach and discover the surroundings of Achill on paddle board, catching waves through one of the most scenic routes on the island. At night you’ll head back to the Pure Magic Lodge for their famous island pizza with ice cold bottles of refreshing tasting Rockshore to enjoy with your housemates.

Private Island Takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge

Collanmore Island Lodge, which is just a short boat ride from Westport, is set in the surrounds of Clew Bay and boasts miles of a turquoise-blue coastline. You and your housemates will be transported by powerboat to the Collanmore Island Lodge where you’ll be handed the keys to the entire island for 2 days. The Island is said to be one of 365 Islands in Clew Bay – one for every day of the year – and the lodge has its very own hot tub and remote beach. You could experience paddle boarding at sunset and a boat trip around the bay.

