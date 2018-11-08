Rocket man is back: Elton John announces Irish gigs

Elton John today announces the first 2020 UK & Ireland dates of his colossal Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Rocket Man singer will play Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 30. Elton will play Dublin’s 3Arena on December 4, 2020.

Tickets for this latest run of shows go on sale on Friday, November 16 at 10.00am.

Speaking of the tour Elton John says “The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years. To celebrate some of the incredible moments we’ve shared with my fans over the years will be wonderful. These shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.”

Kicking off in the U.S. in September, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour has already been greeted with a wealth of praise from critics and fans alike. The three-year tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia before reaching its conclusion in 2021.

By the end of this week, over half a million fans will already have witnessed the tour. These dates mark the superstar’s last-ever tour and the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers, who was recently named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s.

Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

It may be two years away but we are SO excited to see the legend in concert.