Rock around the Christmas tree this festive season with our holiday heel selections!

Christmas is the time for dressing up and getting down on the dancefloor with friends and loved ones while ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ blares in the background! We love putting together our most sparkly and festive outfits and after so long in warm winter boots, we turn to our heels to glam up our outfits.

Slick mules, sexy stilettos and adorable kitten heels, we’ve collected the best of this season’s festive shoe offerings to see you dance through the night and help you rock around the Christmas tree! Check out our favourites below!

One of ALDO’s most-popular pumps are the glamorous, sexy and surprisingly versatile all at once, making them the perfect Christmas party shoe. With a high stiletto heel and sleek silhouette, the Stessy looks as good styled up in your go-to LBD as it does dressed down with your favourite pair of jeans. In other words, meet your closet's new style chameleon.

The cutest of cute shoes! These elasticated slingback strap heels are bang on trend with their adorable vintage feel. The bow detail is quirky and girly all at once, meaning they’re the perfect pair in their deep green velvet to your Christmas wardrobe! The mid-point heel makes them super wearable while the pointed toe keeps them sleek and stylish, ready to dress up any outfit.

Looking for something sleek and sexy this year? Nothing says Christmas like a berry-red pair of heels! Made from a flexible latex, they’re uber-comfy, even with the heels and the tie straps make them adjustable to your own comfort. We love these as the perfect pop of colour in your dark winter wardrobe!

Zara always delivers with incredible Christmas wear and these mule slingback shoes are definitely a showstopper for this season! In an on-trend square toe, these chunky rhinestone stiletto heels create an eye-catching glam accessory to your killer outfit this season. Turn heads and glam it up this Christmas!

Mules are all the rage this season and these pared back yet elegant heels from Karen Millen are the perfect way to hop on the trend while still remaining stylish. The knotted leather ensures a high quality, well-fitting shoe that will take you from the family Christmas party to the dancefloor!

The classic court shoe is back with an elegant and sexy update! These faux leather, patent finish heels add a sassy touch with the gold RI branded hardware creating a slick and boss lady vibe to the whole look. Super sleek and the perfect to pair with your favourite cigarette trousers or midi skirt.

Hit new heights in these comfortable but statement slip-on style mules! The padded design means major comfort combined with style in these pointed-toe heels that will make you the star at the top of the tree! The flared heels gives them an artsy feel to get glam this season!

These Homeland heels are dressy and party-ready with gold lining detailing in a cross over design. The ankle strap buckle fastening, and stiletto heel makes them wearable all night long, and a super versatile fit makes a shoe that’s perfect for day and night!

Take sparkly steps in these rose gold diamanté heels with a chic metallic finish. The clear pointed toe and ankle-strap fastening makes them sleek and barely-there, for an angelic, sparkling look this festive season!