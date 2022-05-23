Rochelle Humes throws huge festival-themed party for daughter

Former member of The Saturdays Rochelle Humes has thrown an amazing festival-themed birthday party for her daughter Alaia as she turns nine.

With inspiration coming from the world-famous Coachella festival held in California, ‘Laichella’ looked so fun!

With wonderful balloon walls for photo opportunities, a bar with themed drinks, food stands with ‘Laichella’ packaging and a stunning two-tiered birthday cake, Rochelle didn’t hold back for her nine-year-old’s party.

The 33-year-old shared snaps from the day to her Instagram with a lovely tribute to Alaia. She penned, “Laichella. This week my Best Friend turned 9.. I’m so proud of the little lady she’s growing in to, kind, caring, smart, confident and just the right amount of sass. SO lucky to be her Mama”.

Friends of the mum-of-three headed to the comments to share how impressed they were with the birthday party.

Sarah Richards, fiancée to JLS member Aston Merrygold wrote, “The best ever”.

Credit: Instagram

“The best, love you all”, added David Abrahamovitch, CEO of coffee company.

Fans were also quick to comment on how cool the party was with one writing, “Party goals for next year”.

A second fan penned, “Wow. Soo stunning!! A whole vibe. You throw the best parties. Lucky Lai. Happy Birthday Princess xxxx”.

“Oh my god this is everything. Happy Birthday Lai xx”, added a third fan.

Credit: Instagram

Keeping with the theme, everyone wore festival attire including the birthday girl and her five-year-old sister Valentina who both wore cowboy boots along with their mum Rochelle.

Rochelle and Marvin’s son one-year-old Blake looked adorable in multicoloured Crocs and a matching two-piece set.

Rochelle definitely knows how to throw a good party! Do you think we book her for our next shindig?