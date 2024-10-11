Rochelle Humes celebrates son Blake’s birthday with emotional video

The Humes family have been celebrating!

On Wednesday (October 9), JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes and his wife, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, celebrated their son Blake’s fourth birthday.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, also share two daughters together – 11-year-old Alaia-Mai and seven-year-old Valentina.

In honour of her son Blake’s special day, Rochelle has treated her fanbase to a trip down memory lane!

Last night, the proud mum took to Instagram to share an emotional video of a younger Alaia-Mai and Valentina greeting their new baby brother as he arrived home for the first time.

In the video, both of the girls sweetly cradle Blake’s tiny hand, before they take it in turns to push him around in his pram.

At the time, the Humes family home was also decked out for baby Blake’s arrival, with a stunning balloon display and a sign reading: “Welcome Home Baby Humes”.

In the caption of her adorable video, Rochelle then went on to explain how she recently came across the clips.

“Yesterday our sonshine turned 4,” she gushed at the beginning of her message.

"Today my iPhone did that thing it does and time hopped back to videos from the day we brought him home and it’s set me off…AGAIN!” the 35-year-old exclaimed.

Rochelle concluded her caption by writing a heartwarming tribute to her youngest child.

“You are SO very loved little man….even more so now than you were then…if that’s even possible?!” she penned.

Following her lovely tribute to her young son, many of Rochelle’s 2.3M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Happy belated birthday to Blake! You and Marvin have created the most beautiful family Rochelle. Hope you all had the best time celebrating x,” one fan replied.

“Such special memories of your beautiful children,” another responded.

“It’s scary how fast they grow,” a third fan added.