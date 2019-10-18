Feelin’ festive: Robbie Williams is releasing his first Christmas album

Robbie Williams will release his first ever Christmas album, The Christmas Present, on Columbia Records on November 22.

The double album will feature two discs – ‘Christmas Past’ and ‘Christmas Future’ – both including a brilliant mixture of original songs and special festive covers with some star guest appearances. The album is available to pre-order now.

The album will include original tracks Time For Change, Home, Fairytales featuring Rod Stewart and Bad Sharon with boxing champ Tyson Fury, plus the covers Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) featuring Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams and I Believe In Father Christmas.

The deluxe CD version of the album features another four bonus tracks including the duet It Takes Two with Rod Stewart.

Robbie says: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album. I’ve done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true. Making this album has been so much fun and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The Christmas Present is Robbie’s 13th studio album and another huge milestone in the glittering career of one of Britain’s most-loved artists. Written and recorded in a variety of locations including London, Stoke-on-Trent, Los Angeles and Vancouver, the album sees Robbie working once more with long-time collaborator Guy Chambers, who produced the majority of the record with Richard Flack.