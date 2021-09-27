Riverdale’s KJ Apa welcomes first child with girlfriend Clara Berry

Riverdale star KJ Apa is now a dad! Huge congratulations are in order for the 24-year-old actor who has welcomed the birth of his first child with his girlfriend, French model Clara Berry.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Clara announced the wonderful news that she and KJ welcomed a bouncing baby boy last Thursday, September 23. Revealing the popular French name they chose, Clara and KJ named their tiny tot Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

“Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September,” the new mum adoringly announced, alongside a sweet photo of their little one’s tiny hands.

Continuing, she wrote, “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Of course several of KJ’s Riverdale co-stars rushed to the comment section to congratulate the news parents on the arrival of their first bundle of joy.

Camilla Mendes excitedly wrote, “Such a beautiful name. congrats clara!!”

“River’s new bestie!! #boymom,” Vanessa Morgan gushed alongside a stream of crying emojis, referring to her own eight-month-old son.

Meanwhile, KJ confirmed the exciting news this morning, by sharing an Instagram video in which he thanks his fans for their love and support after releasing his first album, Clocks, which coincidentally, was also released on the same day little Sasha was born.

“It was definitely really scary putting those songs out but I’m really glad that I did it — I think it was cool,” KJ said, adding, “ It was crazy actually, the album was released, randomly, the same day that my son was born. He’s doing good, Clara’s doing amazing.”