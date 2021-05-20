Riverdale star KJ Apa announces that he’s going to be a dad

Riverdale star KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The 23-year-old announced the exciting news that his girlfriend Clara Berry is expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the New Zealand actor shared a sweet photo of himself and his model girlfriend lounging on the couch, with Clara’s growing bump clearly in view.

The 27-year-old mum-to-be also shared a series of photos from her pregnancy shoot to her own Instagram page, confirming the exciting news. In the comment section on Clara’s post, KJ sweetly wrote, “she's pregnant btw,” to which Clara replied, “We are [heart emoji]”.

Of course, many of KJ’s Riverdale co-stars rushed to the comment section to wish both of the new parents congratulations.

Camila Mendes lovingly wrote, “another neném on the way.”

“River’s soon to be bestie,” Vanessa Morgan commented, referring to her four-month-old baby boy.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart simply commented three red heart emojis.

KJ and Clara first made their romantic relationship public when KJ shared a series of nude photos of his girlfriend to Instagram last August, while the two were away on holidays. “There’s nowhere else,” the dad-to-be lovingly wrote in the caption.

Since then, KJ has been sharing many adorable snapshots of their relationship on social media with his 19.4 million Instagram followers. This past January, KJ shared three cute photos for Clara's birthday, with a caption which read, "Ma vie," which translates to 'my love'.