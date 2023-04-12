Rihanna shares adorable photos from son’s first ever Easter

Rihanna has shared an insight into her Easter celebrations with her baby boy as she prepares to welcome her second child into the world.

The Umbrella singer celebrated her son’s first ever Easter and posted cute photos to her 148M Instagram followers to her fans’ delight.

Her rarely-seen son looked as cute as a button as he wore bunny ears, sat with a rabbit teddy, read an Easter-themed book and enjoyed petting real-life rabbits as he was surrounded by Easter eggs.

Rihanna captioned one of the posts, “Eastuh!!!”, and another, “Look at heeeeee”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments of the posts to share their love for the sweet pictures.

Model Cara Delevingne wrote, “My heart”, while fashion designer Zac Posen penned, “Gorgeous”.

A fan of the 35-year-old added, “He’s the cutest ever I know you’re just having so much fun with him”.

Rihanna recently shared an insight into motherhood struggles as she posted a video of her son not wanting to leave his mum’s arms as he watched television while she wanted to workout.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout”, she wrote in the caption of the clip.

The Diamonds singer and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy into the world in May of last year and are yet to announce his name to the public.

When previously speaking about becoming a mum, Rihanna admitted, “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts”.

"And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part".

Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child in February of this year during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show by cradling her blossoming baby bump while on stage.