SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Rihanna shares adorable photos from son’s first ever Easter

by

Rihanna has shared an insight into her Easter celebrations with her baby boy as she prepares to welcome her second child into the world. 

The Umbrella singer celebrated her son’s first ever Easter and posted cute photos to her 148M Instagram followers to her fans’ delight. 

Her rarely-seen son looked as cute as a button as he wore bunny ears, sat with a rabbit teddy, read an Easter-themed book and enjoyed petting real-life rabbits as he was surrounded by Easter eggs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna captioned one of the posts, “Eastuh!!!”, and another, “Look at heeeeee”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments of the posts to share their love for the sweet pictures. 

Model Cara Delevingne wrote, “My heart”, while fashion designer Zac Posen penned, “Gorgeous”.

A fan of the 35-year-old added, “He’s the cutest ever I know you’re just having so much fun with him”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna recently shared an insight into motherhood struggles as she posted a video of her son not wanting to leave his mum’s arms as he watched television while she wanted to workout. 

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout”, she wrote in the caption of the clip. 

The Diamonds singer and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy into the world in May of last year and are yet to announce his name to the public.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

When previously speaking about becoming a mum, Rihanna admitted, “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts”.

"And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part".

Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child in February of this year during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show by cradling her blossoming baby bump while on stage. 

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.