Rihanna shares insight into life as a mum: ‘It’s everything’

Rihanna has decided to open up about her experience of being a mum so far and shared an insight into how life has changed for her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky since having their son.

The Diamonds singer welcomed her and ASAP’s baby boy into the world in May 2022 and is yet to publicly reveal his name.

When speaking to Vogue, Rihanna, who just announced she is pregnant with the couple’s second child while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, spoke about how she’s finding life as a mum.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever”.

“You literally try to remember it, and there are photos of my life before, but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter”.

When describing her son’s birth, the 34-year-old revealed she felt “blessed” because, “It was beautiful”.

It was the days following her baby’s birth that really got to Rihanna. “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts”.

“And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part”.

“You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid. Because you’re like, they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?”, she joked.

Rihanna then explained how everyday life changed for the pair. “It changed a lot, but you’re just at the same constant. You’re of service. Literally that is it. You are joyful when you get the time to shower. You know”.

“I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him. Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes”.

The Umbrella singer had some iconic pregnancy fashion looks, but when it came to dressing her postpartum body, she found it difficult.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake, but dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital, that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big”.

When reflecting on her and Rocky’s relationship since having their son, The Fenty CEO sweetly said, “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer”.