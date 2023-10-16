Richard Madeley confirms arrival of fifth grandchild & shares name

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have become grandparents again!

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard has confirmed the arrival of the couple’s fifth grandchild.

Earlier today, the 67-year-old announced live on air that his daughter-in-law Izzy has welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world, alongside his son Jack.

Izzy and Jack, who is the eldest child of the former TV presenting duo, were already parents to four-year-old son Kit.

The proud grandfather couldn’t stop smiling on Good Morning Britain’s broadcast earlier today, as co-host Susanna Reid prompted him: "And you've been adding to your family, haven't you Richard?"

The former This Morning presenter then went on to unveil his new granddaughter’s name, as well as how old she is.

"Well I have to say, yes. Little Wren is my fifth grandchild. She's only about five days old,” he gushed.

GMB viewers were then treated to a first glimpse of the newborn, as the producers showcased a sweet snap of Richard holding his fifth grandchild.

Credit: Richard Madeley

"That's little Wren, she's a sweetie," she exclaimed with pride.

Richard and Judy are also proud grandparents to Ivy and Eden, the daughters of Judy’s twin son from her first marriage.

The arrival of little Wren comes just over a year after Richard and Judy’s daughter, Chloe Madeley, gave birth to her first child alongside her husband, retired rugby player James Haskell.

In August of last year, the 36-year-old new mum welcomed baby daughter Bodhi, who became Richard and Judy’s fourth grandchild.

Two months ago, the Madeley family came together to mark Bodhi’s special day, with treats including a beautiful balloon display and a pink toy Lamborghini for the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday Bodhi. Thank you for making me so unbelievably happy,” proud mum Chloe penned lovingly on Instagram at the time.