RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna reveals if she’d return to reality show

Lisa Rinna has been opening up about her experience on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 60-year-old announced that she would be leaving the reality show in January last year after starring in eight seasons.

Lisa has now admitted she’s grateful for the show, and revealed if she’d ever consider returning to the programme.

While chatting on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Rinna explained that she is a ‘better actor’ because of RHOBH but would ‘never’ return.

“No, never. No I wouldn't. I'm grateful for the experience. I think that it made me a better actor because I’m acting again”.

“I'm not kidding – you laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor”.

Lisa went on to admit, “Working with those women, going through that experience… I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for for 8 years on that show”.

“I definitely did and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for 8 years on that show”, she giggled.

“You know, different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn't done that show”.

“I’m grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back”, Lisa reiterated before adding, “Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie”.

When Lisa announced her departure from the hit series, she released a statement to People which said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series”.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”.

The decision for Lisa to leave came after the star’s contract expired at the end of season 12, which finished in October 2022.

At the time, the mum-of-two confirmed that she and Bravo made a mutual decision for her not to return back for the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.