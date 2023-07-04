RHOBH star Kyle Richards breaks silence on divorce rumours

Kyle Richards has spoken out after rumours started circulating that she and her husband, Mauricio Unmansky, were getting divorced.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have issued a joint statement after multiple reports stated they were going their separate ways.

Taking to Instagram, Kyle and Mauricio both shared the same statement to their millions of social media followers.

The statement reads, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue”.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part”.

They continued, “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through parishes privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative”.

“Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio”, the couple who have been married for 27 years added.

The comments have been turned off on the Instagram post but that didn’t stop fans of the couple heading to Twitter to share their thoughts on the update.

One fan wrote, “I did not see this coming”, while a second said, “Shows you that you never know what goes on in someone else’s household”.

“Never thought this would happen to them”, added another Twitter user.

It was People that first reported the couple were separated after an alleged ‘close source’ to the couple told the news outlet, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof".

"They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family”.

The reality TV stars first met in a nightclub in 1994 and got engaged later that same year. They then went on to the knot in January 1996.

They share three daughters together- 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old Portia. Mauricio is also step-dad to Kyle’s eldest daughter, 34-year-old Farrah, whom she had with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Their family first appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills back in 2010 and have remained prominent stars of the hit show for the past 12 seasons.