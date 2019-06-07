Reunited: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are reportedly pals again

Not that much time has passed since the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal, which rocked celeb-land to it's hollow core.

The formerly inseparable pair stopped talking after Jordyn kissed none other than Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, and it was MESSY.

About four months ago, the drama flipped the Kardashians upside-down, and presumably boosted their reality show ratings.

It appears that Woods and Jenner have offered each other olive branches of friendship forgiveness, and are reuniting as pals once more.

Us Weekly and E! News are both stating that, “their relationship is on the road to recovery”, whatever that means, and they're texting again.

We all could have seen this coming, seeing as they didn't unfollow each other on social media. If you haven't unfollowed, you're 100 percent still mates.

The sources clarified that Kylie and Jordan won't ever be as close as they once were, with collaboration lip-kits and luxurious holidays together.

The Us source stated, “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them—and Kylie’s family—to heal.”

The pair haven't posted any images of themselves together since the scandal erupted, but Lord knows it will be addressed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jordyn is allegedly, “trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

The model moved out of Kylie's home and into her own place, and is joining the acting industry. News recently broke that she will guest star in this season of Grown-ish.

Feature image: Instagram/@kyliexjordyn3