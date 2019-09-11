Results of cervical cancer smear reviews to be sent out next week

Women with cervical cancer who consented to a review of their smear histories will be informed next week if the slides show different findings than what they were initially told.

1,057 allowed their smear tests to be re-read as part of a review by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), and will receive letters from the HSE and RCOG this week.

Advice will be offered in terms of what their options are in terms of receiving the results, and what supports will be available for them to use.

The women took part in CervicalCheck, the national screening programme, and developed cervical cancer. The RCOG process was commissioned over a year ago by Minister Simon Harris.

through the CervicalCheck audits, it was previously assumed that 221 were given incorrect results in the scandal but now the number is likely to have risen hugely.

The final number is unknown as of yet, and probably won't be made public until a report is published in October. 20 women from the scandal have apparently died, and the figure is expected to increase.

The group 221+ said it was “pleased to note that the long-awaited outcomes” of the RCOG review were “soon to be communicated”.

Women were receiving an advance information pack from which they could choose how to receive their report, and many have insisted that the HSE has learned a lot over the last year in how to communicate with cervical cancer patients and women seeking healthcare answers.

A dedicated HSE helpline is now available on Freefone 1800 832191 “to assist women select the option that best suits them”.