Research suggests positive affirmations work, so here are some of our faves!

Positive affirmation sceptics, you’ve been proven wrong! Turns out, speaking nicely to yourself really can work!

A research team from Carnegie Mellon University have found that we can solve problems faster under pressure by using positive affirmations to boost ourselves! The team found that by focusing on our important values and abilities, we can overcome the stress associated with encountering a problem to be solved.

The study found that even people experiencing chronic stress could perform better at problem solving once they had an affirmation and even performed just as well as people without chronic stress conditions once they used affirmations.

‘People under high stress can foster better problem-solving simply by taking a moment beforehand to think about something that is important to them,’ team lead, Dr.Creswell said. ‘It's an easy-to-use and portable strategy you can roll out before you enter that high pressure performance situation.’

So really, it’s very important to motivate yourself with a positive self-view and to remind yourself of it in the face of a problem! We’ve put together a few for you to steal for different situations to keep yourself stress-free and positive – no matter what life throws at you!

When you’re feeling powerless:

I am so much more than I thought I could be

I am capable of every dream and worthy of every desire

I am a force

I believe in myself wholeheartedly

When you’re lacking confidence:

I appreciate and acknowledge all of me

I have enough. I do enough. I am enough.

I love who I am and who I am becoming

I am right where I am supposed to be

When you’re feeling anxious:

I have the power to control my thoughts and emotions

I am not in nay danger, it’s just my mind playing tricks on me

I can get through whatever life throws at me

I grow stronger every time I overcome my anxiety

With each breath I become calmer, stronger and more confident

When you need to grow and change:

Mistakes help me learn and grow

I haven’t figured it out YET

I strive for progress not perfection

I stick with things and don’t give up easily

I was born to learn

When you don’t like yourself very much:

My beautiful qualities deserve to be appreciated

I choose to see the positives even in hard times

I will look after myself

I am enough

I deserve peace

When you want to achieve your goals:

Everyday is another opportunity to grow

I will live today with an open mind and heart

I am confident in my ability to make the right decisions

I’m proud of myself and all my big and small victories

I don’t let other’s thought or judgements affect me