Relive your early 2000’s youth with The OC rewatch podcast

Fans of The OC rejoice! Our favourite early 2000’s teen drama is finally getting a new lease of life, and we for one could not be any more excited.

In case you didn’t know, retwatch podcasts have become somewhat of a phenomenon in recent years. From The Office stars, Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey launching their hugely popular Office Ladies podcast to Zach Braff and Donald Fraison taking a trip down memory lane as they host Fake Doctors, Real Friends, a podcast all about hit medical comedy, Scrubs, along with many, many more.

Now though, our inner teens are jumping for joy at the thought of reliving those iconic The OC days, with a brand new rewatch podcast hosted by two of our favourite stars from the show.

It’s been announced that Rachel Bilson, who played the loveable Summer Roberts, and Melinda Clarke, who portrayed the feisty and flirty mom Julie Cooper will be launching their very own rewatch podcast, aptly titled Welcome to the OC, Bitches!

“Join the original OC bitches, friends, and co-stars, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, for a trip back to the early 2000s. Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits and grab a seat by the pool while they deliver the ultimate OC-rewatch podcast,” the description reads.

“Each week they'll take you back to a particular episode, share behind-the-scenes scoop, and interview guests who were part of The OC experience.”

Right now there are no more details as to when the first episode will air, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled on Rachel and Melinda’s social media accounts for further updates.