Relive your childhood with this 90’s themed adult-only soft play event

It’s time to relive our 90’s youth with this amazing adult-only soft play event. Sorry kids, only over 18’s allowed!

Let’s face it we’ve all been cooped up for far too long and could absolutely do with a child-free evening, filled with alcohol infused sugary drinks and boogieing to our favourite throwback anthems. Luckily, such an event is just around the corner…

Under 1 Roof is a soft play center in Thanet, Kent and they’re hosting a series of adult only events especially for parents who could really do with a good night out. So, leave the kids at home and treat yourself to a club night like none other.

The event features everything from prizes and dancing to specialty cocktails, banging tunes and vodka slushies. Not forgetting of course the fun-filled soft play area complete with drop slide, ball pit and more!

Party goers are encouraged to kick off their shoes, grab a drink and your besties and get ready for one hell of a throwback evening.

The first two launch nights were a complete success, with two more dates already planned for September 24 and September 25. Tickets are very reasonably priced at £14.95 each which will allow you entry to the soft play event from 7pm to 10:30pm.

So, grab your girl gang and book your tickets now! Check out the event page here for all the details.