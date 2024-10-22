Release date for Made in Chelsea spin-off series announced

The release date for the highly-anticipated spin-off of Made in Chelsea has been revealed.

Beyond Chelsea, starring Binky Felstead, Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue, will be landing on our screens sooner than expected!

While sharing an insight into the show, Binky and Lucy revealed that Beyond Chelsea will be released next Tuesday, October 29.

Credit: Lucy Watson Instagram

The pair spoke to MailOnline at the Pride of Britain Awards to tease information about their new programme and accidentally confirmed when the show will air.

Binky let slip, “We haven't seen it yet, the show, but we're seeing it on Wednesday… It is coming out next Tuesday!”.

Lucy then revealed, “It is about our raw, real lives and what we’ve been doing”.

Felstead went on to add, “It is very different to how Made In Chelsea was filmed. We’ve got literally cameras in the house following our day-to-day movements”.

“We’ve not had kids before obviously on the show so it’s basically the next chapter of our lives, how we’ve grown up, we’ve got businesses”.

Watson then confessed, “It’s not filtered in the slightest. It’s literally just raw reality”.

The trailer for the upcoming series was released last week to reveal to viewers what they can expect from the show.

The clip was captioned, “The O.G. queens from Made in Chelsea are back. Brand new Beyond Chelsea coming soon. #BeyondChelsea”.

Binky, Lucy and Rosie confirmed in September that they would be reuniting for a spin-off series.

Opening up about the exciting news at the time, Binky explained, “A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members”.

“I’ve moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children. I’m incredibly proud of ‘Beyond Chelsea’ – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time”.