Relationship drama: Are you accidentally pphubbing your bae?

Phubbing is an generational phenomenon, which has exploded since the development of the smart phone.

Phubbing can impact your dating life pretty drastically, and involves paying more attention to your phone than the Tinder guy sitting across the table at Bunsen.

However, this dating faux pas can leak into established relationships, as partner phubbing, or pphubbing.

How many times have you been chilling on the couch with bae only to realise you have been engrossed in Instagram for 20 minutes and completely missed all of his or her commentary on whatever you're watching?

Or have you ever noticed that you don't talk as much on car journeys, because that hilarious Snapchatter's story has you all too amused.

While checking your phone on the regular isn't bad, it can cause tension within relationships, especially if your partner feels like your phone gets more attention than they do.

'What we discovered was that when someone perceived that their partner pphubbed them, this created conflict and led to lower levels of reported relationship satisfaction,' professor James A. Roberts, Ph.D, told Elite Daily, after conducting a study on the phenomenon.

'These lower levels of relationship satisfaction, in turn, led to lower levels of life satisfaction and, ultimately, higher levels of depression.'

So that's definitely something to be wary of if your hand is itching to check your tweets during date night.