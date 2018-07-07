Referendum on women’s place in the home to be held later this year

Yesterday, the Cabinet gave the nod of approval for another referendum to be held in October of this year.

Voters will be asked if they want to keep or remove Article 41.2 from the Irish Constitution.

The article states: "In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, a woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

“The State shall, therefore, endeavour that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, argued against the inclusion of the article, saying:

"Our Constitution does not seek to confine the place of men; we believe it should not seek to confine the place of women. Both men and women should be able to live the lives they choose."

The Justice Minister continued that the provision "has no place in our Constitution. It undermines today's goal to achieve real gender equality by ensuring women have real choices about what to do with their lives."

The Irish Times reports that the referendum will most likely take place on October 25th.

It will be a busy day for voters as the blasphemy referendum and voting in the presidential elections will be held on the same day.