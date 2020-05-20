SHEmazing!
Reese Witherspoon officially confirms Legally Blonde 3

Elle Woods is officially returning to the big screen. 

Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, Reese Witherspoon has confirmed. The actress revealed that The Office star Mindy Kaling will co-write the script.

Taking to Instagram, Witherspoon posted a photo of Kaling dressed as Elle Woods.

She gushed about their upcoming project, “Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!”

Kaling added, “Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The third instalment in the Legally Blonde series will be produced by MGM and Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s production company.

When we last seen Elle Woods on-screen, she had her eyes set on the White House, so we’re eager to see what she has been up to since Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde aired in 2003.

 

 

