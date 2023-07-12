Reece Witherspoon breaks silence on her divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has finally broken her silence on her recent divorce.

In March of this year, fans of the Legally Blonde actress were shocked when she announced that she was legally separating from her husband Jim Toth.

The couple had been married for 12 years, and welcomed 10-year-old son Tennesse together in September 2012. In court documents later obtained by People, it was noted that Reese had cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ for the divorce.

Credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Since sharing the upsetting news, Reese had remained silent on her divorce. Now, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 47-year-old has opened up about her separation.

When asked how she has been coping, Reese responded by saying that she is taking time to “get quiet”.

The Big Little Lies star then went on to explain the difference between her separation from Jim, and her previous divorce from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” the mum-of-three admitted.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she continued.

"Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” Reece concluded, adding that it’s a “vulnerable time”.

Credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

On March 24, Reece and Jim released a joint statement on social media to announce their separation. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they revealed.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they added at the time.