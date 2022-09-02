Reduce your grocery shop with Dunnes Stores new "Double Savers".

This week, Dunnes Stores have launched a new and effective way to manage the increasing cost of living that is impacting on the cost of each week's shopping basket. This new idea is to shrink your grocery shopping bill TWICE with DOUBLE SAVERS, the new way to save at Dunnes Stores.

“At Dunnes Stores, we have always offered better value for money by price-matching and beating our competitors every wee with the highest quality Dunnes Stores products and the very best offers on Ireland’s favourite brands. These days, as everyone searches for clever ways to cut back on spending, we have once again proven our commitment to Always Better Value. With our new Double Savers campaign, our customers can shrink their grocery bills not once, but twice; first in the aisles with better value prices, and again at the till with our €10 off €50 and NEW €5 off €25 Shop and Save grocery vouchers” – James Wilson, Food Director at Dunnes Stores.

1. SAVE IN THE AISLES

Better value has always lived at Dunnes Stores with quality, own-brand favourites at affordable prices. Make big savings by switching from branded products to low-priced Dunnes Stores everyday essentials found on everyone’s shopping list. Browsing the aisles, you’ll find plenty of ways to eat healthily on a budget with 20 varieties of fruit and veg every day for just 49c each and up to 14 fresh Irish meat and poultry options from as little as €2.

Not only that, but you’ll also find thousands of promotions and half-price offers on the brands you love, from household names to new labels you can’t get enough of. Each week, Dunnes Stores will check and price match 1000s of the most shopped products to make sure customers get the best value for money on the market, benchmarking their prices against discounters and other retailers.

2. SAVE AGAIN AT THE TILL

The Dunnes Stores Shop & Save Grocery Vouchers will shrink your bill even further at the till saving you even more. Get €10 off every €50 you spend on your big trolley shop in-store or online at dunnesstoresgrocery.com. These vouchers will shrink your €100 bill to just €80 or your €50 bill to just €40. Now, you can also shrink your bill on your small basket shops with the newly released €5 off €25 vouchers, available in stores nationwide. No other retailer has consistently saved their customers as much as Dunnes Stores have with these bill-shrinking vouchers, redeemable on all things food AND beauty (exclusions apply).

Never miss out on better value with the Dunnes Stores App

Download the Dunnes Stores app and get a new €10 off €30 welcome voucher instantly. Store all your vouchers and your Dunnes Stores ValueClub card on this easy-to-navigate app so you’ll never misplace or forget your paper vouchers again. You’ll find Double Savers now at Dunnes Stores nationwide and online at www.dunnesstoresgrocery.com.