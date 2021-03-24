Recipe: This walnut apple crisp is one of our go-to desserts

Even though the days are getting brighter and longer, there’s still an undeniable nip in the air. If you’re looking for a warming dessert to keep you company on these chilly evenings, then we highly recommend whipping up a dish of this delectable apple and walnut crumble — and thank us later!

We absolutely adore this warming, sweet recipe which just so happens to be one of our go-to dessert options, especially during the cooler months.

The sweet juicy apples are perfectly balanced by that crunchy, nutty topping. Don’t forget to serve it up with some good quality vanilla ice cream and a hefty pour of hot custard. The whole family is sure to love this sumptuous dessert which is oh so easy to make and extremely budget-friendly!

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 45mins

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray or vegetable oil

3 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp cornstarch

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

6 large cooking apples, peeled (if desired) and cut into wedges

For the topping:

200g plain flour

50g granulated sugar

50g light brown sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

60g unsalted butter, cut into pieces

50g chopped walnuts

To serve:

Vanilla ice cream & custard (optional)

Method:

Pre-heat your oven to 180°C and grease your oven-proof dish.

In an extra-large bowl combine 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, ginger, and a ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon.

Stir in the apples and transfer them to your prepared dish.

To make the crumble topping, use a small bowl to combine the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, ¼ tsp of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a dash of salt.

Add in the butter with your fingers and mix until everything resembles coarse crumbs.

Stir in the walnuts and sprinkle over the apple mixture.

Cook in the oven for 40 to 50 minutes, until the crumble is golden on top.

Serve hot with a scoop of ice cream and a pour of custard.