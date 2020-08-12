Recipe: These fruit scones are perfect for afternoon tea at home

Aldi has shared the recipe for fruity scones, which are the perfect afternoon treat. These Fruity Scone with Jam & Cream are also ideal if you're hosting afternoon tea at home.

Serves: 6 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

50g Kilkeely Irish Unsalted Creamery Butter

Pinch Stonemill Salt

225g The Pantry Self-raising Flour

40g The Pantry Caster Sugar

50g The Pantry Sultanas, optional

1 medium Healy’s Farm Egg, beaten

5-6 tbsp. Clonbawn Mega Milk (approx.)

6-8 tbsp. Grainne’s Irish Strawberry Jam

300ml Clonbawn Double Cream, lightly whipped

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, Gas Mark 4.

Rub the butter, salt and flour together lightly.

Then add the sugar and sultanas.

Add the egg and half the milk and mix very lightly until you have a soft dough. Do not overwork.

Roll out very carefully until the dough is 3-4cm (about 1 inch) thick.

Cut out with a plain cutter and place on a lightly greased baking sheet.

Leave to rest for 15 minutes.

Brush the tops with a little milk or beaten egg.

Cook in the pre-heated oven until well-risen and golden, about 10-12 minutes.

Serve warm with strawberry jam, whipped cream and a cup of tea!

Tips:

You can always add a little extra milk if needed, the dough should be nice and soft.

The fruit can be removed if you want a plain scone.

Removing the sugar and fruit and adding 75g grated cheese will give you a savoury version.

Always handle the mixture carefully, this will ensure a light scone.

Once cooked, these freeze well.