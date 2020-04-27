Recipe: These Bluberry Oat Muffins are perfect for breakfast

Fancy trying something different for breakfast? Why not whip up a batch of these sweet blueberry oat muffins.

You’ll need:

100g Flahavan's Progress Oatlets or Organic Oats

(plus extra for topping)

50g Flahavan's Oat Bran

150g self-raising flour

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

75g brown sugar

100g pitted dates, finely chopped

1 beaten egg

250g Natural yogurt

100g melted butter

125g (Blueberries

Method: