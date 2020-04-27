Recipe: These Bluberry Oat Muffins are perfect for breakfast
Fancy trying something different for breakfast? Why not whip up a batch of these sweet blueberry oat muffins.
You’ll need:
- 100g Flahavan's Progress Oatlets or Organic Oats
(plus extra for topping)
- 50g Flahavan's Oat Bran
- 150g self-raising flour
- 1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 75g brown sugar
- 100g pitted dates, finely chopped
- 1 beaten egg
- 250g Natural yogurt
- 100g melted butter
- 125g (Blueberries
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/ Gas mark 4).
- Place the Flahavan’s oats, oat bran, flour, bicarbonate of soda, sugar and dates into a large bowl and mix well.
- Then add the egg, yogurt and cooled melted butter to the bowl, stir gently to combine and fold in the blueberries.
- Grease a muffin tin or line it with muffin cases and divide the mixture between the cases.
- Sprinkle oats on top of each muffin and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until risen and golden brown.
- Serve warm or cold.