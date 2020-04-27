SHEmazing!
Recipe: These Bluberry Oat Muffins are perfect for breakfast

Fancy trying something different for breakfast? Why not whip up a batch of these sweet blueberry oat muffins. 

You’ll need:

  • 100g Flahavan's Progress Oatlets or Organic Oats

(plus extra for topping)

  • 50g Flahavan's Oat Bran
  • 150g self-raising flour
  • 1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 75g brown sugar
  • 100g pitted dates, finely chopped
  • 1 beaten egg
  • 250g Natural yogurt
  • 100g melted butter
  • 125g (Blueberries

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/ Gas mark 4).
  2. Place the Flahavan’s oats, oat bran, flour, bicarbonate of soda, sugar and dates into a large bowl and mix well.
  3. Then add the egg, yogurt and cooled melted butter to the bowl, stir gently to combine and fold in the blueberries.
  4. Grease a muffin tin or line it with muffin cases and divide the mixture between the cases.
  5. Sprinkle oats on top of each muffin and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until risen and golden brown.
  6. Serve warm or cold.

 

 

 

 

