Recipe: Lemon blueberry bread

New research has shown that Tuesday is the most stressful day of the week. Between 10.30 amd and 2.30pm specifically, we are all at our busiest and most overwhelmed. It's also been said Tuesday is the most productive day of the week. Coincidence? I think not.

It has also been revealed that the activity of baking has been linked to stress relief, so stress-baking is actually a real thing!

Anyway, all of that is just to say, it's Tuesday, it's stressful and we've got a gorgeous and handy baking recipe to bring your stress levels aaaaalllllll the way down.

This lemon blueberry bread is going to be the best thing you've ever baked; trust us. Light, springy and zesty, it is the perfect accompaniment to your afternoon tea break! Or midnight snack. Or mid-morning nibble.

You get the picture.

Ingredients

200g blueberries

150g Greek yoghurt

6tbsp honey

100ml coconut oil

2 eggs

100ml lemon juice

300g flour

1/2tsp salt

1/2tsp baking powder

Zest of 1 lemon

Sprinkle a handful of lour over freshly washed blueberries in a bowl and mix gently to coat them. Set aside.

Add Greek yoghurt, honey, coconut oil, eggs and lemon juice into a large bowl and whisk to combine.

Sift in flour, baking soda and salt and mix to create your batter.

Finally, add lemon zest and flour-coated blueberries to the mixture and gently stir in.

Pour batter into a lined bread tray and cook at 200 degrees Celsius for 40-50 minutes, checking on it regularly.

Slice to serve and enjoy your stress-free cake-filled Tuesday!