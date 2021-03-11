Recipe inspiration for the ultimate at-home afternoon tea experience

With the whole country being in lockdown, it’s making it pretty difficult to plan fun things to do with our mamas this Mother’s Day. However, one thing we can do is stay in!

That’s why we’re planning on treating our mothers to the ultimate afternoon tea experience which they can enjoy from the comfort of their couch. That’s right — with just a few of these classic recipes you too can prepare a homemade afternoon tea for the mother or mother figure in your life.

Not only will they love tucking into these delicious sweets and treats, but they’ll absolutely adore the extra effort you put into preparing all of these homemade delights.

Our Favourite Scone Recipes

It’s a classic for a reason. You simply can’t go wrong with a basic scone, topped with your favourite fruit jam and a hefty doppop of freshly whipped cream.

If you’re a fan of winter spices and cinnamon in particular, then you’ll love this flavourful bake.

If you’re a bit more confident in your culinary skills then we highly recommend giving this decadent recipe a whirl, which is sure to impress any tea time guest.

Sumptuous Savoury Delights

Not only are these bite-sized avocado and salmon canapés incredibly easy to make, but they’re also deceptively tasty too — a sure crowd-pleaser!

If you’re in the mood for something a little bit different that’s packed full of flavour, then this is the recipe for you.

These gourmet toasties are super tasty and would be the perfect savoury option for afternoon tea.

These little pies packed with seasonal vegetables and topped with sharp melted cheese make perfect savoury nibbles.

The Very Best Sweets & Treats

These morish cookies are such a perfect tea-time treat

What even is afternoon tea without your delicious mini carrot cakes?

We adore the fresh, zesty flavours from this stunning, fruity bake, which will add such an effortless sense of class to your homemade afternoon tea experience.

Every afternoon tea needs an element of chocolate, which is why we went with one of our absolute favourite brownie recipes. Try it now, and thank us later!

This is such a simple recipe which the whole family is sure to love.

These sweet and tangy squares are packed with a delicious lemon flavour and are perfect for afternoon tea or garden parties.

We absolutely adore the zesty flavours from the limes in this light, spring cake, which are perfectly balanced by that sweet icing drizzle, and the nutty coconut.

You really can’t get any simpler than this quick, gluten-free recipe which only requires three ingredients.