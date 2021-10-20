Recipe: How to make wickedly tasty Púca Punch this Halloween

Halloween is fast approaching and we’re finally getting into the spooky mood. The pumpkins are bought, the costumes are planned and Hocus Pocus is currently playing on repeat.

All that’s missing is some devilishly tasty ghoulish treats and concoctions. To help you and your guests stay in the festive mood this spooky season, why not whip up a few glasses of this Púca Punch?

To celebrate Halloween, Lidl have teamed up with world-class mixologist Cal Byrne to create a wickedly tasty cocktail using their popular spirit range, which is available in all Lidl stores.

Inspired by Samhain, the ancient Celtic pagan festival of the dead celebrated on Halloween night, the leading Irish mixologist has created Púca Punch — Púca meaning ghost/spirit in Irish folklore — which includes quintessential Autumnal ingredients.

This spine-tingling cocktail packs quite a punch too, with a combination of Lidl’s fruit juice, Korol Premium Vodka, Bitterol Aperitivo topped with a spine-tingling dash of Valdobbiadene Superiore Prosecco. Creating a bright effervescent drink.

Whether you're throwing a devilishly delightful dinner party, a scream-worthy house party, or maybe just having some friends over for spine-chilling fun this recipe will definitely impress your guests.

Here is what you will need to recreate this wickedly tasty concoction:

Serves One

30ml Korol Premium Vodka

20ml Bitterol Aperitivo

40ml Apple, Pear & Raspberry Cold Pressed Juice

5ml Maple Syrup

Soda Water

Dash of Valdobbiadene Superiore Prosecco

Method:

Place ice in a glass

Add a small amount of both soda water and Valdobbiadene Superiore Prosecco to the glass

Slowly add the Vodka, Aperitivo, maple and cold pressed juice to the glass

Stir lightly to combine taking care to preserve the bubbles

Garnish with a slice of lemon