Recipe: How to make a baked raspberry and ricotta cheesecake

This baked raspberry and ricotta cheesecake recipe is a summertime staple in our house, as we find ourselves returning to it year after year.

We know that covid restrictions have put a bit of a damper on our summer plans, but hopefully we can still have a few small get-togethers with friends, and enjoy a BBQ or two. That’s why cheesecakes are so perfect — they’re a delicious, fuss-free make-ahead dessert which is sure to impress any dinner guest.

Now that we’re coming into the warmer months it’s time to take advantage of those seasonal fruits, and that means berries! We still have a few months to go until raspberries are fully in their prime, but the good thing about this recipe is that frozen berries work just as well.

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 45 mins

Ingredients:

50g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

150g digestive biscuits

1 500g tub of ricotta cheese

200g crème fraîche

3 eggs

175g caster sugar

1 tbsp runny honey

Grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tsp vanilla extract

275g fresh raspberries

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and grease the sides and base of a 20cm (8in) diameter springform/loose-bottomed cake tin.

Place the biscuits in a food processor and blend until quite fine or alternatively, place them in a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin.

Now mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and tip into the prepared tin. Press the mixture down into the base of the tin to form an even layer.

Wash the processor bowl and blade, reset and add the ricotta, crème fraîche, eggs, sugar, honey, lemon zest and vanilla extract. Blend everything for a few seconds until smooth and well combined. Alternatively, if you don’t have a food processor place all the ingredients in a large bowl and blend using a hand-held electric beater.

Now crush 100g of the raspberries with a fork and stir them into the mixture.

Pour the mixture onto the biscuit base in the tin and gently shake and tilt the tin so that the ricotta mixture forms a level layer (minding the loose bottom of the tin!).

Bake in the oven for 40–45 minutes or until the cheesecake is pale golden and wobbles slightly in the middle when you shake the tin. Then remove from the oven, cover with foil and leave in a warm place to completely cool before storing in the fridge overnight. Don’t worry if the top has cracked when you take it out again as the remaining raspberries will cover this.

Once cooled, run a knife around the edge to loosen the cheesecake and remove it from the tin. Transfer it to a serving plate and scatter the remaining raspberries on top. Dust with icing sugar and serve.