Rebel Wilson shares insight into directing ‘awesome’ first film

Rebel Wilson has been sharing a behind-the-scenes look into directing her very first movie.

The Pitch Perfect actress is making her directorial debut with her upcoming comedy-musical movie The Deb.

As Rebel awaits the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month, she has been sharing an insight into the ‘awesome’ flick on social media.

Unveiling a snippet of her directing multiple dancing scenes to her 11M Instagram followers, Wilson spoke about the ‘hard work’ that went into the movie.

In the caption of the video, the 44-year-old revealed, “In my Director Era! Can’t wait for THE DEB to premiere in Toronto and for you to see all the hard work that’s gone into this awesome movie”.

“Shout out to my awesome choreography team, Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, MJ and Lexi and our amazing DP Ross Emery and his team including Tim Walsh on steadicam who was a total legend in the dance sequences!”.

Rebel went on to admit, “This film is great because every department was GREAT!”.

Earlier this summer, The Bridesmaids star announced the wonderful news that her debut directorial project would be screened at the TIFF this month.

At the time, she proudly exclaimed, “Beyond grateful that THE DEB will be shared with audiences in Toronto this September!”.

“Thank you TIFF for the selection of a film so close to my heart, a film I’ve fought to make as a first time female director – to the cast and crew, and to my awesome fans, thank you for your continued love and support! Let’s go to Toronto!!”.

Rebel also recently spoke to Variety about why she wanted to start working behind the camera on this musical, which is set in the Australian outback.

She explained, “Because I’ve been on set and have done so many musicals, you kind of pick up things like how to shoot a musical number and how to do the soundtrack, because you’re there and you’re part of it”.

“I’ve always just been watching as the actress – watching, watching, watching – and then I produced a lot of things with musical numbers in them, like ‘Senior Year’ on Netflix, which had a lot of cheerleading routines”.

Wilson continued, “Everyone kept saying, ‘You should direct!’ … I just started getting offered movies to direct from studios, so then I was like, ‘Oh my God, if I have to take a year out of my life and not be an actress and be a director, it has to be something that I am massively passionate about’”.