Rebel Wilson breaks silence & posts first snap from her wedding

Rebel Wilson is now a married woman!

Yesterday (September 30), it was reported that the Pitch Perfect star had married her partner Ramona Agruma in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

Now, Rebel has taken the opportunity to treat her followers to a first look at their wedding, as well as the two brides’ beautiful gowns.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to share the first official photo from her wedding day with Ramona.

In the beautiful snap, the couple – who also share one-year-old daughter Royce together – look radiant as they pose hand-in-hand outside their stunning wedding venue in Sardinia, Italy.

Both brides opted for gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding dresses, with matching white floral bouquets.

In the caption of her post, Rebel simply penned the word “Married” and an engagement ring emoji, followed by confirmation that they tied the knot in Sardinia on Saturday (September 28).

Following the heartwarming update, many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to Rebel’s comments section to express their well-wishes.

“The most beautiful wedding,” replied The Only Way Is Essex star Vas J Morgan.

“Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you!” added Adam Devine, who played Rebel’s on-screen love interest Bumper in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

Rebel and Ramona initially confirmed their relationship to the world in June 2022, after first being spotted in public together in January of that year.

After welcoming their daughter Royce via surrogacy in November 2022, Rebel proposed to Ramona during a trip to Disneyland on Valentine’s Day last year.

Recalling organising her proposal, Rebel gushed on The Drew Barrymore Show: “I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic.”

“It was just beautiful and she said yes and then I was like, ‘OK, great!” she added.