Rebekah Vardy shares first Instagram post since Coleen drama

Rebekah Vardy has kept a low profile since Coleen Rooney accused her of leaking fake stories to the tabloids.

The mum’s social media accounts were flooded with nasty and abusive comments after Coleen issued her infamous statement. Rebekah tried to defend herself by stressing that numerous people have access to her Instagram account, but that didn’t stop the haters from calling her horrid names.

However, the mum refused to let the drama stop her from wishing her darling daughter a happy birthday today. Rebekah returned to Instagram this morning to post a series of photos to mark her little girl’s fifth birthday.

The mum gushed about her daughter Sofia in the sweet post.

She wrote, “Happy 5th Birthday to our Little Princess. We love you so much #familyiseverything”

The mum shared numerous photos from throughout Sofia’s life, including one from the day she was born.

Her followers joined her in wishing little Sofia a very happy birthday. She decided to turn her comments back on after disabling them last week. The mum was forced to turn off comments on her Instagram because she was receiving death threats.

It is believed Coleen and Rebekah will take their feud to court.

“I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this has happened,” Rebekah wrote after Coleen’s accusations were made public.