Rebekah Vardy removes daughter from school amid Coleen drama

The drama between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has escalated after 37-year-old Rebekah was reportedly forced to remove her daughter from school due to the backlash.

According to fellow WAG, Nicola McLean, Rebekah has not been able to stop crying since Coleen accused her of leaking personal stories to the tabloids.

Nicola told Jeremy Vine, “I don't know Coleen but I do know Rebekah and what she's going through is what nobody should have to go through so publicly.

"She's got people saying they hope her baby dies inside her, she's seven months pregnant, she's had to take her daughter out of school,” she continued.

"I've never actually seen, in the whole time I've been in this industry, social media and media backlash for someone,” Nicola added.

Yesterday, Coleen revealed she had posted a series of fake stories to see if they would be published in The Sun.

She wrote, “The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it is coming from,” she continued.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It's ……….Rebekah Vardy's account.”

Rebekah claims someone else was using her account and is reportedly having a ‘forensic investigator’ look at her Instagram account to see who had access to it.