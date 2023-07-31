Reality star Charlotte Dawson welcomes baby boy & reveals name

Charlotte Dawson has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for Charlotte and her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield as they have welcomed another baby boy into their family.

The former Ex on the Beach star has now announced the adorable name of her bundle of joy with the world, as well as detailing her pain relief- free birth story.

Sharing a collection of hospital photos, taken soon after her newborn’s arrival, Charlotte opened up about her labour in the caption on the post to her 1.3M Instagram followers.

Dawson wrote, “He’s here… our little rainbow Jude Dawson Sarsfield came into the world on the 30th July at 02:13am weighing 8lb 8oz. He made his speedy entrance in an hour of us getting to hospital”.

“I was adamant for a section but his head came out on the theatre table with no chuffin pain relief guys !!! everybody did warn me saying your second baby flies out… hahahaha I wish I did listen”.

The reality TV star continued, “Well my birthing plan went completely the other way.. I pushed nearly a 9 pounder out but our little judey baby is a dream come true, happy & healthy and we are so in love”.

“I can’t wait for Noah to meet him & be the best big brother.. special they had the same hats on when they were born, massive thank you to Blackpool midwife’s, nurses & doctors for being amazing & listening to me scream the hospital down”.

Charlotte closed off by sweetly adding, “Love you all thank you for all your messages, currently in our little baba bubble crazy to think I was having contractions this time last night.. but thought it was another false alarm, deffo wasn’t HES CHUFFIN ERE our boyo @matt_sarsfield our family is now complete.. the 4 musketeers”.

Many fans and famous faces alike rushed to the comments to congratulate Charlotte and Matthew on Jude’s arrival.

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan penned, “So proud of you!!! He looks just like Noah when he was born”.

“Congratulations darling”, added former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

Former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness added, “Congratulations! sending lots of love”.

Charlotte and Matthew are already parents to two-year-old Noah. Dawson announced she was expecting again in February of this year, almost a year after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

When revealing her pregnancy with OK!, she explained, “Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again”.

“We were absolutely heartbroken about the miscarriage last year. It came as a shock when I found out last April”.