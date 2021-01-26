Reality star Charlotte Dawson has given birth to her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for the 28-year-old reality star, Charlotte Dawson who has just become a mama!

The Celebs Go Dating star and her fiancé, rugby league player Matthew Sarsfield have welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy.

New dad Matt announced the wonderful news on his Instagram this afternoon, after documenting Charlotte’s labour journey on his Instagram Stories all morning.

The 29-year-old rugby player posted a snapshot of himself and Charlotte from her hospital room, where she was preparing to give birth. “We’re all set ready for our little man! Charlotte's waters broke at 4.30. So proud of my girl @charlottedawsy she’s a trooper,” Matt captioned the image.

instagram.com/matt_sarsfield

A little while later, Matt shared another image of Charlotte getting ready to push, writing, “Ready to rumble! Come on little man.”

Then, at around noon on Tuesday Matt shared the words, “Mum and baby doing well. Thanks for all messages,” confirming the wonderful news that their tiny tot had arrived.

instagram.com/matt_sarsfield

Then the new dad shared a short clip of his newborn son wearing a snuggly blue babygrow, with the word ‘Prince’ embroidered onto it. “The king is here,” Matt captioned the clip, followed by a blue heart emoji.

Congratulations to both of the new parents — what an exciting new adventure!