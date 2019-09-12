Reactions to THAT video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have snapped back at haters making fun of the way they kiss, deciding to lock lips in an Instagram video that gets…sloppy.

Shawn explains:

"So we saw on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird. Like we kiss like fish,” Mendes tells the camera in a clip posted to Instagram.

Camila adds that it ‘really hurt our feelings’. Shawn added; "We just want to show you how we really kiss." The couple then go in for the kill, and we died a slow death from that point onwards.

They basically mash their faces together, with Shawn even putting his hand on the back of the singer's neck at one point, but the laughter gets the better of them and they pull apart.

If they wanted to break the internet they’ve succeeded, as the clip has fetched over three million views in two hours. Their sales from Señorita must be sky-high at this stage.

Celebrities (Niall Horan) had plenty to say in the comments section, but Twitter users couldn't keep their horror to themselves;

I just saw Camilla cabello and Shawn Mendes kiss in the most horrific, tragic, and disgusting way pic.twitter.com/wEG4a0CtJY — (@imbackyallll) September 12, 2019

"I just saw Camilla cabello and Shawn Mendes kiss in the most horrific, tragic, and disgusting way". We reckon 'tragic' is too harsh a word to use, but we admit to being frightened by the sloppiness.

There were, of course, numerous tweets about eyeballs needing cleansing;

"Why is this on my timeline again, I don't deserve such treatment," another internet user wrote- referencing Arthur memes for good measure;

Why is this on my tl again..I don't deserve this treatment.. pic.twitter.com/DFoUloLKnE — (@RamyaniSengupta) September 12, 2019

The classic confused girl GIF popped up as well, not to be missed;

Me watching shawn and camila kiss on instagram pic.twitter.com/04g79NoFl7 — (@allison_corpus_) September 12, 2019

We wonder how fish feel about being compared to two of the most currently successful artists in the game? Nemo is probably chuffed.

People : Shawn and Camila kiss like fish * Shawn and Camila literally kissing like fish * People : pic.twitter.com/Pap4pFGAE7 — 1989 Reputations (@nader_af1) September 12, 2019

At the same time, why is there so much hate about their style of kissing? They're two happy youngsters in the prime of their lives falling in love, yet people are disgusted by their smooches;

y’all complaining about shawn and camila’s kiss saying it’s disgusting but you know what’s really disgusting? all the hate they have been through these past months just because some of you can’t be quiet — sebastian (@lovingcmila) September 12, 2019

Maybe we're all just jealous that Shawn Mendes is now a taken man, or that Camila Mendes is a taken woman.

#Shawmila fans have been speculating about their relationship since the release of their collaborative tune, and they have been pictured shifting the face off each other on numerous occasions.

They also put on a steamy performance at the VMAs this year, but 22-year-old Camila recently said she refuses to talk about their relationship because she wants to ‘protect’ it.

"I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. I want it to be mine and his. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it," she said.

The Havana singer told ELLE:

"Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible," she said.

"In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.'

Feature image: Instagram/@shawnmendes