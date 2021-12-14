Re-applying sunscreen over makeup: Our favourite powder and mist SPFs!

Wearing a face sunscreen has always been a bone of contention with me. I’m super pale, so I definitely need to wear it (as we all do), but I also have oily skin, which makes it difficult to find one that works for my skin type. Some SPFs make my face doubly shiny and if I want to wear any makeup on top of it, it ends up halfway down my face an hour later.

Which is why I was really intrigued by the idea of wearing SPF over my makeup. We should all be topping up our SPF during the day, at least a couple of time, as coverage can last anywhere between 4-8 hours.

But what if you have a full face of makeup on? How do you top up then?

Over-makeup SPFs are breaking onto the market and right now, there aren’t a huge amount of them. However, the brands that are supplying them have seen the writing on the wall – we’ll all be topping up our sunscreen as more and more research emerges about the damage UV rays can to our skin. So get ahead of the game with these over-makeup SPF mists and powders to help keep your skin youthful and glowing!

Sick of greasiness and stinging skin whenever you apply your sunscreen? Well get ready to have the smoothest and most soothing SPF experience of your life, sensitive skin gang!

The Garnier Ambre Solaire brand is known for its light but effective formulas that are all about promoting skin health and pH balance as well as protecting the skin from intense UV damage.

And the Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist has that fresh, ultra-light texture that gives an invisible finish on skin, meaning no white cast over your perfectly applied makeup! Developed for the sensitive face area and enriched with hyaluronic acid, this hydrating non-greasy mist can be applied under or over makeup, meaning no matter what your plans during the day, you can top up your SPF everywhere you go!

Want an SPF that feels like part of your selfcare routine and not just an irritating but necessary add-on? Clarins is all about giving you that luxury experience through every step of your routine.

This protective face care creates a wonderful sensory experience, is easy to apply and feels great going on. Its misting action makes it quickly absorb into the skin, meaning no greasy layer sitting on your skin’s surface for hours, clogging pores. The lightweight aqueous texture sprays on evenly and stays invisible through it’s fresh and light ingredients, including three plant extracts (aloe vera, sycamore and gold cob) that help prevent the visible signs of photoaging and dehydration.

A sun filter combination for optimal protection against UVA/UVB rays, it’s one of our favourite mists to keep you glowing all day long.

Oily skin gals know – SPF can be your best friend and worst enemy. SPF is the only thing that will stop our acne scars from getting worse, but it can also be super oily and cause more blemishes than before! La Roche Posay has come up with the solution with this exceptionally high protection sunscreen mist designed for oily and blemish-prone skin prone to sensitivity!

Anthelios’ first very high UVA and UVB protection sunscreen with the light, fresh texture of a thermal spring water is moisturising but non-greasy. It’s super easy to apply, quickly absorbed and delivers a double anti-shine action with an ultra-dry finish and no residual white marks! Water-resistant and with a no-shine matte finish, it’s the stuff of dreams for all oily skin gals!

Enriched with Airlicium, it forms a supple and resistant film over the skin and smoothes its surface whilst letting it breathe. Aircilium absorbs 3 times its weight in oil, keeping the skin matte and unified with a velvet finish – that’s a win with us!

For you sporty spices, an SPF that won’t melt off halfway through your run is an essential! And the Shiseido mist allows you to spritz and be on your way, knowing you’re fully SPF protected!

An invisible protective mist for face and body, non-sticky and instantly absorbed, it’s the ideal SPF for outdoor activities and sports. With ultimate UV protection, it resists even strong workouts, while giving your skin a smooth silky finish without being felt on it.

The formula brings a cooling and refreshing fizz on skin upon application and Shiseido's new Invisible Feel technology delivers a fast penetration without greasy or white layer on skin – which is key. The product uses Shiseido's iconic WetForce technology to strengthen the protective veil as it comes into contact with sweat or water, meaning it will stay in place no matter what your plans.

If a mist is a little too out of your comfort zone, then the Brush on lock could be the solution to your SPF re-application needs. The translucent, non-sticky powder is designed to keep your face not only mattified and made-up all day long, but to also keep it SPF-covered – without the sticky creams that mess up your look.

It can be applied all over the body and is suitable for even the most sensitive of skins. Incredibly easy to re-apply and store. No fuss, no discomfort, just great protection. Quick and easy to apply

It’s suitable for all skin types and also refillable, so you’re caring for your skin and the environment!