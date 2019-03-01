Rami Malek is in talks for THIS James Bond role and it’s perfect

Rami Malek is everywhere at the moment, deservedly so. Fresh from his Oscar-winning role as Freddie Murcury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the next role is always a tricky one for those who win the prestigious award.

The film industry are keeping an eye on his next move, and Deadline is now reporting that Malek is in talks to become the next James Bond villain. This is pure perfection in casting, if we do say so ourselves.

If you've seen him in Mr. Robot, his stoic expressions and ability to embody mysteriousness is ideal for a walled-off and deceptive villain. Oh, and did we mention the iconic Lupita Nyong’o is might be courted as Bond 25's female lead?

Malek is reportedly closing the deal to act opposite Daniel Craig in Craig's last run as the renowned MI5 agent. Variety was first to mention Malek’s talks, with Cary Fukunaga directing the flick.

Nyong’o won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2013 for 12 Years A Slave, and has played her role in blockbusters like the unbelievable Best Picture nominated Black Panther. She's also starring in Jordan Peele's new genre film Us.

The 007 bad-guy role is always an incredible actor, do we remember Javier Bardem's turn? *Shivers* That man did too good a job of acting evil, it's convincing AF. We're dying to see what Malek will do with the role.

Christoph Waltz also played a Bond nemesis, with both Waltz and Bardem having their own Oscar-winning performances before transforming into treacherous deceptives.

Also joining Bond 25 alongside Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Ben Whishaw as Q is the talented actor Billy Magnussen.

The hyper-charming American is best known for his roles in Velvet Buzzsaw, Game Night and a hugely unique turn in Maniac alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

He's playing a CIA agent, and the eye candy is strong with this one.

He’s going to play a CIA agent, which essentially means he’ll be sent in to float James Bond when he inevitably runs out of money and pick up the pieces after he runs amok in a glamorous foreign location.

Magnussen and Malek in the same film might just send us over the edge; both talented and gorgeous humans. Wow, we can't WAIT for Bond 25 now, but a woman needs to be given the MI5 badge.

Or the role of a villain, seriously. Those men get all the juicy roles.

