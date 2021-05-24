Rainy day baking: This thin mint recipe is super tasty!

Baking is one of my favourite ways to pass a rainy day! Relaxing, but productive, you have a sweet little reward by the end of it and something to share with the rest of the household!

And these thin mints are no different! Super chocolatey and suitable for vegetarians, they have a surprising and refreshing mintiness that will tickle anyone's taste buds! Dig in!

You'll need…

2tbsp maple syrup

100g all-purpose flour

1/2tsp baking powder

75g brown sugar, lightly packed

100g chocolate chunks

2tbsp cocoa powder

1tbsp cornstarch

1tsp peppermint extract

1/4tsp salt

50g coconut oil

Heat your oven to 200C.

In a large bowl, pour in maple syrup, coconut oil, brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir together to mix until smooth and thoroughly blended.

Sift in your flour gradually and mix thoroughly.

Sprinkle in your peppermint extract and mix well into the batter. Stir in.

Batter should be thick and moldable at this point. Place a sheet of parchment paper on to a flat baking tray.

Scoop a small handful of batter ad roll into a small ball.

Crush chocolate chunks into small pieces and roll the ball into it, coating it in chocolate.

Repeat until batter is all used up.

Place batter balls onto the tray and bake for 20-25 minutes.