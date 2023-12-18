Radio DJ Tyler West takes relationship step with Molly Rainford

Tyler West and Molly Rainford have taken a big step in their relationship together.

Tyler, known for being a radio presenter, and Molly, who plays the role of Anna Knight in EastEnders, first met when starring in Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Now, as they prepare to celebrate their first anniversary together, the couple have revealed they have taken their relationship to the next level.

While speaking to Hello!, the couple excitedly revealed they are moving in together at the start of next year.

Tyler explained, “We’ve just bought our first home together. It’s mad to say that but when you know you know… it’s the right time.”

“We never saw this coming but everyone who meets us says it’s as though we’ve been together forever – and that’s exactly how it feels”, Molly added.

Reflecting on their relationship over the past few months, West admitted, “I had no idea where I needed to be, then there was Molly right in front of me”.

Rainford went on to say, “We found we had so much in common – silly little things like both loving Marvel”.

The pair revealed they will be moving into their new flat in East London in the New Year, just in time for the anniversary of their first date.

The couple then shared more details of how their relationship started while rehearsing for the Strictly Live tour together at the beginning of January 2023.

“I took the plunge and asked Molly on a date. We snuck out the back of the hotel [in north London] and went to a chicken spot. We had rum punch and spoke for hours”, Tyler revealed.

Admitting that they tried to keep their relationship a secret in the early days, Molly said, “For a week we were sneaking around, but the whole group knew we liked each other anyway, so we thought, ‘What are we doing?’”.