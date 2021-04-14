Rachel Riley and husband Pasha Kovalev are expecting baby #2

Countdown’s Rachel Riley and Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev are going to be parents for the second time! That’s right, Rachel is pregnant with baby number two.

The 35-year-old announced the wonderful news in classic Countdown style, by sharing an anagram brainteaser on Twitter this morning.

“A special teatime teaser!” Rachel wrote alongside a photo of herself standing in front of the Countdown board, with the letters ‘FITTRILEY’ put in place.

A special teatime teaser! And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her… And it’ll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave pic.twitter.com/bumPnbAQfh — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) April 14, 2021

While many people were a little bit confused by this puzzle, others correctly guessed that the answer was ‘FERTILITY’.

“And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her… [winking face emoji]. And it’ll only get worse till Autumn!” Rachel added, before excitedly announcing the wonderful news.

“Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave.”

Rachel and Pasha are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, Maven Aria whom they welcomed in December 2019.

The couple first started dating back in 2014, shortly after Rachel took part in Strictly Come Dancing and was paired with Pasha as her professional partner. The two finally tied the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019, one month after announcing that Rachel was pregnant.

Huge congratulations to the pair — we can’t wait to meet their new little bundle of joy!