Rachel McAdams has been cast in a major book-to-screen adaptation

Rachel McAdams is no stranger to an iconic book-to-screen adaptation, starring in The Notebook, The Vow and The Time Traveller’s Wife, among many others. However, her latest role might just be one of her most exciting ones yet.

It has been confirmed that McAdams will be playing a lead role in the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s famous novel, Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret.

This iconic novel which was first published in 1970, is a right of passage for every young girl to read growing up. It’s the perfect coming-of-age novel which follows an almost-12-year-old girl, who’s faced with every problem puberty throws at you, while dealing with a spiritual identity crisis.

It’s been reported that Abby Ryder Fortson (Antman, A Dog’s Journey) will be playing Margaret Simon, while Rachel McAdams will be taking on the role of her mother, Barbara.

Even the fact that Blume was open to having one of her novels turned into a film is a pretty big deal, as in the past she’s been notoriously determined to keep her stories away from the book-to-screen sphere.

However, Blume decided that the time was now, and that she was finally happy to see one of her books play out on the big screen, and is even an executive producer for this upcoming flick.

Speaking about her film’s casting choices, Blume said, “Abby is funny and tender, strong yet vulnerable. She IS Margaret. And Rachel – wow! – does it get any better? A funny, loving, sexy, real woman who is also a mom.

“I can’t wait to see these two playing mother and daughter.” Neither can we, Judy!