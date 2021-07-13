Rachel Finni breaks her silence following brutal Love Island dumping

29-year-old luxury travel specialist Rachel Finni was the latest Love Island casualty after being dumped from the island on Monday night’s show.

Speaking out for the first time following that brutal recoupling, Rachel described her experience in the villa as a complete rollercoaster.

“Rollercoaster from beginning to end. You get highs and lows, the thrills, the sad moments. The entire experience, both good and bad, is absolutely wonderful. It was up and down, round and round, but the second it ends you want to do it all over again. Rollercoaster is the best word to describe it,” Rachel said.

Rachel also admitted that she wasn’t surprised to be the one girl sent home last night, as she explained, “I wasn’t in a friendship couple that was strong enough for me so it was my time.”

However, Rachel did leave the Love Island villa with one quite significant regret — picking smooth talking Brad over bucket hat entrepreneur Chuggs.

“Knowing what I know now… you have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people,” Rachel recalled.

“He wasn’t interested. The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you.’ Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive,” she added.

Rachel entered the Love Island villa last week as a late bombshell, forced to choose between Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis. After picking Brad, Rachel soon found herself looking for love once again as her new beau’s head was turned with the entrance of new girl Lucinda.

On Sunday night’s show, new man Teddy entered the villa, with four girls vying for his attention, including Rachel. However, when it came to the recoupling in last night’s episode, Teddy ultimately chose Faye, leaving Rachel without a man as she was booted from the island.

Do Faye and Teddy have what it takes to go the distance though? Only time will tell, and we can’t wait to find out!