‘F*cking lies’: Tell-all interview sees R. Kelly’s live-in GFs defend him

The drama with R Kelly seems like it won't be abating any time soon.

A shocking CBS interview with R. Kelly's girlfriend Azriel Clary was aired and in it she revealed a lot of disturbing details.

The 21-year-old claims that she was told to lie about her age when she first met Kelly at one his concerts.

She said, ''When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age, so when I met him he thought that I was 18.''

This was during a joint interview with 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage, another one of Kelly’s girlfriends.

WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to Joycelyn Savage & Azriel Clary about living with R. Kelly. "When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age." — Clary Both families have denied receiving any payments from Kelly. See more on @CBSThisMorning Thursday. pic.twitter.com/yg05KUh2BS — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Azriel continued, ''On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were actually making me, trying to get me to take photos with him, take sexual videos with him, all kinds of stuff.''

She added, ''And they said because if they ever have to blackmail him, what they’re trying to do now, they can use it against him, which is exactly what they’re doing.''

Her parents, Alice and Angelo, released a statement after the interview aired, claiming their daughter “is presently suffering from years of mental abuse and manipulation by R. Kelly.”

In short, they denied the allegations made against them.

Joyceyln has chimed in with Azriel, saying that their parents wanted money.

Below please find a statement relating to Azriel Clary. pic.twitter.com/KSmwh3AYIc — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 7, 2019

Their parents say that the women are living with Kelly against their will and are a part of what the parents describe as his “sex cult.''

However Azriel says, ''We're in a very strong relationship," and Joycelyn added, ''We all are a family, all together.''

While Azriel wouldn't talk about her sexual relationship with Kelly, she claimed that her parents attempted to extort money out of Kelly, threatening to release nude photographs of her on if they didn’t get what they asked for.

She said, ''You guys don’t know the truth. You guys are believing some f*cking facade that our parents are saying. This is all f*cking lies for money and if you can’t see that you’re ignorant and stupid.''

Both women's parents claim that they are being controlled by Kelly, who has repeatedly denied all allegations made against him.

He is due in court again on March 13 regarding child support and then on March 22 for sexual abuse charges.