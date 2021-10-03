Put a smile in your break with new KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn!

This summer, discover a deliciously sweet and salty break with the launch of limited-edition KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn.

The latest addition to the KitKat Chunky line up, the 42g bar features the brand’s classic wafer alongside an indulgent layer of salted caramel popcorn filling, all covered by KitKat’s trademark smooth milk chocolate.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said: “It’s that time of the year again, when we delight KitKat Chunky fans with innovative new flavours from the brand.

“For 2021, we are thrilled to introduce KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn. Our newest Chunky is unlike anything else currently on the market, making it a fun and exciting proposition for shoppers to try. It not only delivers on taste and texture, but with its retro red and white striped packaging, it looks great too!

“Whether it’s for a special afternoon treat, a trip to the cinema or simply to put a smile in your break, we think this is one of our best KitKat Chunky flavours yet – and we hope consumers agree!”

The 42g limited edition bars is available in supermarkets, convenience stores and forecourts now.

KitKat Chunky was launched in 1999 and over the years it has been frequently innovated to deliver exciting flavours, including Peanut Butter, Hazelnut, Coconut, Chocolate Fudge and New York Cheesecake.