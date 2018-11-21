Put a ring on it: Are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash engaged?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are genuine relationship goals. The loveable, down-to-earth pair are certainly going from strength to strength.

They recently moved into their first home together, but rumour has it the lovebirds could be celebrating another major milestone soon.

Viewers of the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here spin-off show noticed Joe was sporting something pretty special on his hand.

Fans of the Extra Camp presenter took to Twitter to point out that Joe was wearing a ring on his wedding finger.

One asked: “Noticing a ring on Joe Swash’s wedding finger. Anyone know if he and Stacey engaged/married on the quiet?”

“Just noticed on extra camp that Mr Joe swash has a ring on his wedding finger!!! Any great news to tell us?” another tweeted Stacey.

Stacey and Joe may not be commenting on the rumours, but we can’t help but hope they’re true. They really are the perfect match.

Loose Women panelist Stacey recently bid farewell to her beau of three years as he headed to Australia to film.

Stacey shared a touching family photo of her, Joe and her two sons on Instagram.The mum captioned the family snap: “And he’s off to the Ozzy Outback. We are gonna miss you so much @realjoeswashy but we can’t wait to watch you do what you do best.”

“Honestly though, our home will feel empty without you bub,” the former X Factor contestant shared.

They do say distance makes the heart grow fonder.