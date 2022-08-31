Pups in the Park is back and it’s a truly paw-fect event.

Pups in the Park, brought to you by Leader Dog Food, is Ireland’s ultimate festival for dog lovers and their canine companions

Following the huge success of the first festival, which took place earlier this year in Malahide Castle, Pups in the Park, Marlay Park is expecting 10,000 visitors across the weekend, which truly is the ‘paw-fect’ opportunity for both dogs and humans to enjoy a fun-filled and action packed line up of events and attractions including The Regatta Great Dog Walk, the Crave Obedience Ring and the Chin-Wag Talk Stage, where the dogs as well as the humans can learn some new tips and tricks!

This special canine event has renewed its partnership with the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), who will host a fun Dog Show & Sniffari as well as an Adoption Parade in the Leader Main Arena, giving potential ‘pawrents’ the chance to meet some of the dogs in the charity’s care that are in search of their forever homes. The event will also provide an exciting opportunity for previous rescues and their owners to meet up and reunite with DSPCA staff during the Rescue Reunions which will take place each day.

The Leader Main Arena, hosted by pop singer/songwriter and self-confessed dog lover Jake Carter, will also have an exciting line up of sessions including the Breed Meet Up’s, a doggy-designated event for a host of breeds including collies, dachshunds, golden retrievers, huskies and more to play together while the ‘pawrents’ can meet fellow dog owners.

Experts including well-known TV veterinary expert “Pete the Vet”, Rob Walshe “The Irish Dogfather”, Bobby Ortiz “Dogtor Bob”, and many more will also be on hand to share their expert advice in canine training and care.

For any hungry humans, there will be some delicious dining options to feast on including Griolladh, All Bar Chicken, The Crepe Box and El Milagro, while the four-legged attendees can have a nibble and natter over a doggy snack from vendors including Happy Tails, Bon a Pet Treats, and Park Life.

Visitors can ensure their pooches are donning the latest must-have accessories and apparel with the best dog and pet-based brands like Mozy & Co, Pretty Paws, and Kopi & Co among the 50 vendors that will be in the retail village ready to kit the canines out in some super stylish attire for their big day out!

Tickets can be purchased from the festival website and will also be available on entry on both Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th (doggies and children under 2 go free!)

Visit pupsinthepark.ie for more details.