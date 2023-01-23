Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share rare snaps with baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying some family time!

The Hollywood couple have shared a few new family snaps of themselves with their daughter, Malti.

Taking to Instagram last night, mother-of-one Priyanka firstly decided to treat her 84.7M followers to the cutest image of herself, her husband and her daughter posing together.

The photo appears to show actress Priyanka and Jonas Brothers singer Nick enjoying a day at the beach with Malti in Malibu, California. The family were certainly dressed for January weather, though, with the one-year-old wearing an adorable yellow raincoat. How sweet!

The second image showcases Priyanka and Malti enjoying the stunning views from the Californian coast, while the third photo is a beautiful portrait of the family-of-three from a high view, as they walk along the seaside.

“Sunday”, Priyanka simply captioned the photos, alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The stunning new family photos come just a few days after Priyanka shared the reason why she and Nick decided to become parents via surrogacy.

“I had medical complications, so this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” Priyanka explained to Vogue. “Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

Because she was born prematurely, Malti spent the first three months of her life in intensive care. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,” Priyanka recalled.

“We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” the 40-year-old continued. “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Priyanka also went into detail with Vogue about her protectiveness over her daughter, choosing not to share her face online. “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me, but it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it,’”, she detailed.

“I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip,” Priyanka added. “I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”